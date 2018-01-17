The first-degree murder trial of Oscar Ferdinand Arfmann wis scheduled for Jan, 21, 2019 in New Westminster Supreme Court.

The 65-year-old Arfmann is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the Nov. 2017 killing of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson.

The trial is expected to take eight weeks. Jury selection is set to begin Jan. 3, 2019.

Davidson, 53, was shot and killed in an Abbotsford parking lot after responding to a call about a stolen car.

Arfmann was apprehended a short time later after a shootout with police on Mt. Lehman Road.