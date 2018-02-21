A 62-year-old Richmond woman who was found dead on the floor of her living room had a turbulent history with her son Darwin Lescano, Crown lawyers allege.

A jury trial began Wednesday in B.C. Supreme court for Lescano who is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of his mother, Redelma Belisario.

In her opening statements, Kristin Bryson said the Crown will present evidence that the fractious relationship culminated in her killing in May, 2015.

"This case is about a relationship between a mother and a son that went horribly wrong," said Bryson.

Days leading to killing

Crown lawyers began opening statements by going through the sequence of events leading up to the discovery of Belisario's body at her home, where Lescano also lived.

Bryson said Belisario had gone on a trip to Powell River with friends, and returned on the night of May 15, 2015. She made several phone calls, including one to her other son Dale telling him she would be at a grandson's baptism, and to a friend who invited her to a housewarming.

The Crown said Belisario was finalizing the sale of her home at the time and spoke to her realtor around 9:15 p.m. that night. They made a plan to meet the next day at Tim Horton's at Richmond centre, but the conversation ended abruptly.

"[The realtor] asked what time she wanted to meet, but received no answer to that question. The only thing she heard on the other end of the phone was silence." said Bryson.

"Despite trying dozens of times that evening and over the coming days to reach Redelma, she never did speak to her again."

After Belisario failed to show up at her friend's housewarming and her grandson's baptism, her son Dale went to the home and found the body of his mother in the living room.

The axe

The crown said a pathologist will testify that Belisario died from 15 to 20 chop wounds, most of which were to her head and neck. There was evidence that an axe was used in the attack.

The Crown alleged that eight days before Belisario was killed, Lescano ordered an axe online and had it delivered to his father's house.

Bryson told the jury that the same type of axe was found in the living room where Belisario was discovered, and contains the DNA of both Lescano and his mother. She said the packaging for the axe was found in Lescano's room in the house.

Over the course of the trial, friends of Belisario as well as family members of the accused — including his father, brother, and sister — are expected to testify. The trial is expected to last 2½ weeks.