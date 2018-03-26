Trial begins for Surrey man charged with 1st-degree murder

A Surrey man has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder stemming from a 2014 shooting.

The B.C. Supreme Court trial for Barry McQuarrie, a man accused of killing 32-year-old Gregory Quesnelle in May 2014, began in New Westminster on Thursday.

According to Crown counsel David Simpkin, Quesnelle was baking cookies with his girlfriend, Pamela Ash, inside her townhome in Cloverdale.

Quesnelle was suddenly shot in the back, collapsing onto the kitchen floor. The attacker was believed to have fired through the window before fleeing the scene.

Quesnelle died of his injuries in-hospital.

Homicide investigators in May 2014 look into the fatal shooting of Gregory Quesnelle at this Cloverdale townhouse complex. (Steve Lus/CBC)

Trial begins

The Crown says it plans to lean heavily on circumstantial evidence throughout the trial, noting no witnesses saw the shooter directly.

It alleges McQuarrie, who was known to police before the incident, was a jealous and angry ex-boyfriend and ultimately decided to target Quesnelle.

The Crown has described Ash as a key witness, She is expected to take the stand on Tuesday.

The defence did not make an opening statement.