40 foot 'anaconda' tree root pulled from Osoyoos, B.C., storm drain

When a storm drain backed up in Osoyoos, B.C., over the weekend, a 40-foot tree root was the last thing crews expected to find.

"We just wrestled that anaconda out of there, two hours, one inch at a time" said Grant McCulloch, property manager of Village on the Lake, a condominium complex on Lakeshore Drive.

McCulloch said the area backed up with water after a recent heavy rainfall and he thought the drain might have been clogged with sand or a dead animal.

When crews realized it was a willow tree root, he says everyone was shocked at the size.

"We didn't know if it was two feet or five feet, but we certainly didn't think it was forty feet," said McCulloch.

The 40 foot willow tree root system was blocking a storm drain and had to be pulled out by three men over the course of two hours. (Grant McCulloch)

He was part of the small group that spent two hours pulling the massive root out of the drain in a feat he calls "exhausting."

'Holy cow'

"I was just dumbfounded. It just kept coming and coming. All three of us just went 'holy cow'."

"It looks almost alien or something, it was just really bizarre."

Plumber David Wilchynski, who responded to the site, says he's been in the business for 35 years and has never "seen anything quite so Jurassic."

"That thing is just incredible," said the owner of Action Plumbing and Heating.

"I call it the root of all evil."

Nearly 500 lbs.

He said one worker jumped into the drain to hack at the root with a crowbar while the "two guys up top were playing tug of war."

He said the root system was eight inches in diameter — almost the same width as the drain — and weighed at least 500 pounds.

Wilchynski said the root was connected to two nearby weeping willow trees which have also caused sidewalks to buckle.

The city has been contacted to have the trees removed.

The plumber called in to assess the problem calls the root 'Jurassic' in appearance. (Grant McCulloch)

