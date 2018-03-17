Several days of protests against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion begin Saturday in Burnaby, B.C.

About 100 protesters were at the Burnaby Terminal, where the company was recently granted an indefinite injunction against protesters that prohibits them from entering within five metres of the work site.

"What folks here I think are choosing to do is going to be to challenge the injunction that Kinder Morgan has gotten," said Cam Fenton, with the Vancouver chapter of clean energy advocate 350.org.

"This is sort of the beginning of a wave of this sort of action that we're going to see more and more of."

So far no arrests but a small group of protestors are standing and singing at the Kinder Morgan gate, defying the 5 metre injunction, willing to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/pgMBj0LES6 — @CBCDeborahGoble

Spokesperson Amina Moustaqim-Barrette said the protests will continue daily until at least March 26, the deadline by which Kinder Morgan has to clear trees in the area before birds begin nesting.

Moustaqim-Barrette said the protests, which are lead by local First Nations, were also prompted in part by a rally last week that saw thousands of protesters gather against the pipeline expansion.

Trans Mountain has said construction is expected to last until December 2020.

In his decision regarding the injunction, Justice Kenneth Affleck said Trans Mountain is legally entitled to continue its work after the federal government approved the twinning of the existing pipeline.

The federal government said it believes the pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby is in the best interest of Canada.