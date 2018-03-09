TransLink launched a customer education campaign Friday morning to remind users to tap their Compass Card and not their wallet or a phone case with multiple cards inside.

The "card clash" customer education campaign is designed to set the stage for the introduction of new payment options for people who use buses, SkyTrain, SeaBus and the West Coast Express.

Late this spring, TransLink says riders will be able to tap a credit card or mobile wallet on card readers to pay their fare.

To ensure the right card is detected and charged TransLink is urging riders to 'tap your card, not your wallet.'

"It's a chip reader so whichever card is detected first will be the one that is read," said TransLink media spokeswoman Aliya Mohamed outside the Stadium-Chinatown Skytrain station.

"You want to make sure that the card that you intend to charge is the one that gets charged."

The new feature will be marketed for tourists and infrequent riders who don't have a Compass Card but will be available for everyone said Mohamed.

Tapping a wallet or bag or phone case holding multiple cards could lead to an unintended card being charged.

Mohamed said under no circumstances will multiple cards be charged during a single tap.

"If there is a charge that wasn't warranted just call the Compass customer information and we will be able to work with you to reverse that to address the issue," said Mohamed.

TransLink says the technology is already embedded in the tap-in system and simply needs to be put into use.