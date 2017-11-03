Expo Line service has returned to normal after a major slow-down during the morning commute but significant delays remain due to rider congestion.

TransLink spokesman Chris Bryan said the issue on the rails near Edmonds Station was not caused by the snow or cold weather that hit Metro Vancouver yesterday.

"Right now we're still determine what the cause was," said Bryan.

"We did have a collector shoe come off a train somewhere along the line. We took care of that, but then there were some other issues with trains afterwards."

A collector shoe is a mechanism that draws electricity from the rails to power the SkyTrain.

During the morning rush hour TransLink set up a bus bridge between Edmonds Station and New Westminster station.

Some SkyTrain riders were reporting more than hour-long delays.

Chaos at 22nd pic.twitter.com/FFWKCiM5mM — @EmmaAnnKD