TransLink rolls out battery-powered bus

TransLink unveiled one of its new clean energy buses Thursday morning at its bus yard in South Vancouver.

The bus is one of four prototypes that will start being tested on the No. 100 route connecting Vancouver and New Westminster sometime next year.

The battery-powered buses are the same size as the B-Line express buses. They will be capable of recharging in minutes at new charging stations to be installed along Marine Drive.

It means drivers will be able to top up the battery while taking a coffee break, say officials.

The data collected from the new service will be used to eventually transition the entire bus fleet to zero-emission technology, say officials.

