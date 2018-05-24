TransLink pulls Morgan Freeman-voiced ads after harassment allegations surface

TransLink is suspending announcements featuring the voice of Morgan Freeman after reports that the actor harassed multiple women.

"In light of information we've learned through news stories this morning of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system," said a statement issued Thursday morning by TransLink.

"We will be in touch with VISA to discuss further."

Freeman could be heard along the SkyTrain system promoting the use of VISA as part of TransLink's credit card and mobile payment launch.

The 80-year-old actor is a long-time pitchman for VISA.

More to come.