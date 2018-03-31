TransLink to review pet-passenger policy on Metro Vancouver buses

TransLink is reviewing whether passengers of the furry, four-legged variety should be allowed on buses.

Under the current rules, you can bring your pet on board if it is in a small, hand-held cage that is totally enclosed and no part of the animal is exposed.

The driver is allowed to refuse letting pets on board if the bus is too full or if there is a safety concern.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond says he's open to changing the rules but several issues need to be addressed before you see Fido, Spot and Rex roaming free on the 319.

"It's really looking at the gamut," Desmond told reporters after Thursday's board meeting.

"Can you bring a pet in a cage? In a carrier? Do you let your big Labrador on the bus? Do you bring your boa constrictor?"

The Vancouver Park Board recommended last year that dogs should be allowed on trains and buses so they can access the city's dog parks.

Desmond says staff will study the issue and report back to the TransLink board later this year.

"We want to make sure all of our customers are comfortable," he said.

"We're looking at best practice industrywide and how to deal with pets on transit."

Station washrooms

Desmond says he's also considering whether there should be washrooms at SkyTrain stations.

TransLink put out a survey earlier this year asking passengers if they support the idea.

"Washrooms are an infrastructure issue, a maintenance issue, it's a safety issue, it's a security issue and it's also a human issue," Desmond said.

"We're going to be very methodical and we're going be looking at best practices throughout the transit industry internationally."

The survey also looked at whether passengers prefer single-unit or multi-unit bathrooms.