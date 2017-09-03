TransLink says it's dramatically increasing bus service across Metro Vancouver starting Monday, Sept. 4, to reduce crowding, wait times and provide better connections.

The addition of 105,000 extra service hours is a result of record-high ridership.

The transit authority says there were more than 200 million boardings in the first six months of 2017, a nearly six per cent increase from the same time period the year before.

"More service is helping to reduce traffic congestion by making transit a better option for more people," said TransLink in a release.

The authority is asking commuters who are planning their trips to set the date on Trip Planner to Sept. 4 or later to reflect the new changes.

Routes with increased service:

620 Tsawwassen Ferry/Bridgeport Station.

240 15th Street/Vancouver.

351 Crescent Beach/Bridgeport Station.

University routes with increased service:

25 Brentwood Station/UBC.

49 Metrotown Station/Dunbar Loop/UBC.

84 UBC/VCC Station

130 Metrotown/Hastings/Kootenay/Cap U.

Neighbourhoods brought online

TransLink is also adding first-time service to Clayton Heights and Morgan Creek in Surrey, Langley and Whiterock, plus service for Maple Ridge's Silver Valley.

The authority adjusts service four times a year, in line with the implementation of the Mayors' Council 10-Year Vision for transportation in the region.

"What makes this particular round of bus service improvements unique is we're expanding service to three areas of the region that never had bus service," said TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond.

Desmond says the increase will allow 20,000 people to travel using transit who weren't able to previously.

Selina Robinson, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, says the NDP government is supportive of the Mayors' Council vision.

The plan will pump $2 billion into transit, transportation infrastructure and improvements for roads, cycling and walking from this year until 2019.

"We will continue to invest in transportation initiatives that help reduce congestion while increasing the movement of people and goods in the region, while also working to make life more affordable," she said.

With files from Natasha Frakes.