Turn on the tap: TransLink rolls out new payment methods

Hopping on and off transit in Metro Vancouver will soon become a little easier when it comes to payment.

Starting Tuesday, riders will be able to tap their Mastercard, Visa, Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay at fare gates and Compass Card readers.

The idea is to make paying for transit easier, but the new feature comes with a warning. If you tap your wallet, you could have problems with card clash, says TransLink spokesperson Aliya Mohamed.

If you don't take the card out and physically tap it, you risk being charged to whichever card the scanner detects when your wallet is scanned.

"If you end up using one card entering the system and another card exiting the system, you'll ultimately be charged more than you want to spend to come in and out of the system," Mohamed said.

She says card clash could be an issue beginning Tuesday.

Mohamed said that if the wrong card is charged, the rider can contact the Compass team for a refund on a case-by-case basis.