TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond has announced plans to invest $23 million into local transportation infrastucture across Metro Vancouver, from Bowen Island to Langley.

The 51 projects chosen for funding include improvements to roadways and the expansion of bike lanes and pedestrian paths. The funding is part of the Mayor's Council 10-Year Vision for transportation, with more funding to come in the next two years.

Desmond said the aim of the funding is to decrease congestion and make it easier to walk and bike across communities.

​"These improvements will build upon existing connections to improve accessibility for all users," said Desmond.

Five of the 51 projects will be in Vancouver, which all focus on improving bike lanes and pedestrian walkways on busy routes.

These include the construction of separated bike areas along the 10th Avenue corridor and new sidewalks near the Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain.

A look at some of the new planned bike lanes in Metro Vancouver0:17

Other projects include widening a cross-island pathway on Bowen Island and connecting the Spirit Trail through West Vancouver.

Surrey will see 64th Avenue widened along some sections, and Richmond will have several new multi-use pathways along No. 2 Road and the Westminister Highway.

Quick turnaround for projects

While Desmond did not know how long these projects will take, he said that construction would not cause major disruptions.

"Each of these projects will have very different schedules," he said.

"These are modest projects co funded by the city and TransLink, and I think they are meant to be done relatively quickly for infrastructure-type projects."

Mnay of these projects are already underway, and some are already near completion.

At the Knight and South East Marine Drive intersection, construction has begun to improve cycling and pedestrian access, which is slated to be finished later this fall.