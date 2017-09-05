The Tuesday after Labour Day means crowded trains and buses in Metro Vancouver, and Transit Police are asking commuters to take precautions to avoid trouble.

The first few weeks of September are always noticeably busier on transit as students return to school and workers come back from vacation, according to Transit Police spokeswoman Anne Drennan.

"We think it would be good if family members would have a discussion with those that would be using transit about safety issues," she told CBC News.

Plan before you go

The first key point is to plan out your trip before leaving the house.

"Know what train or bus it is you need to take, know if there's a second bus you need to catch, what the bus number is, what time it comes, so that you're not in a panic if you're out there looking for a bus or a train," Drennan said.

Once you're successfully on board, she recommends appearing confident and staying alert to what's happening around you. If you're watching or listening to something on your smartphone, take out one earbud.

"If you don't, it's all too easy for someone to come up beside you and grab your device away from you — or for you not to be aware if there's a problem," Drennan said.

Wallets and other valuables are best kept tucked away in a zippered pocket, purse or backpack.

Taking emergency measures

In case of trouble, all SkyTrains are equipped with yellow emergency strips along the windows that will activate a silent alarm.

There are also red emergency phones on the platforms in SkyTrain stations, and on the bus, the best option is to alert the driver, according to Drennan.

She recommends programming the number 87-77-77 into your phone, so you can text Transit Police in case of emergency.

"It's really tough sometimes to dial 911 or call the police. When you are in front of a situation or there's someone you're afraid of … you feel afraid that if they realize you're talking to police, it could get worse," Drennan said.

