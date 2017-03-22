B.C.'s provincial government hopes its strong relationship with the federal government pays off when the 2017 federal budget is revealed this afternoon at 1 p.m. PT.

TransLink Minister Peter Fassbender says B.C.'s economy has been good for Canada and should be rewarded.

"I don't think there will be huge surprises but because we have such a strong working relationship the federal government knows the priorities to meet our needs and needs of people of B.C.," he said.

Fassbender says those priorities include housing affordability, health care and transit infrastructure.

Civic leaders are also hoping the federal government will fund a significant portion of the second phase of Metro Vancouver's $2 billion 10-year regional transit improvement plan.

TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond said he hopes a federal contribution will spur the provincial government to commit to their own monetary contribution to the mass transit overhaul.

The second phase includes the Pattullo Bridge replacement, the Broadway SkyTrain extension and the Surrey Light Rail Transit project.

Housing another priority

Federal Housing Minister Jean-Yves Duclos has already alluded this federal budget would be "good for housing."

Delta Mayor Lois Jackson said a national strategy for housing is long overdue.

"The housing issue is hugely important. It seems to be a crime that we cannot house the people of Canada properly," she said.

Richard Walton, the mayor of the District of North Vancouver, said issues of transit are intimately tied to issues of housing.

"One of the biggest difficulties we're dealing with in quality of life in the region are rising housing prices and limited supply," he said. "The geography of our region makes it difficult to get around."

