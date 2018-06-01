Trans Mountain seeks tougher injunction to stop protests

Lawyers for the Trans Mountain Pipeline corporation will be back in court Friday to ask a British Columbia judge to amend an injunction order limiting people from protesting within five metres of two work sites in Burnaby.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck granted the original order in March, when he turned down a request for a 50-metre exclusion zone at Kinder Morgan's Burnaby Terminal and the Westridge Marine Terminal.

A man holds a sign behind RCMP officers watching protesters outside an entrance to Kinder Morgan's property in Burnaby, B.C. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Trans Mountain says in its notice of civil claim that protesters have changed their tactics to maximize disruption at the construction sites and to avoid arrest for breaching the injunction order.

The notice says shortly before a 10-minute warning of arrest issued to protesters by RCMP expires, all or most of the blockade participants leave, only to be replaced by a second group to which police also read the injunction order, before a third group arrives and repeats the process.

Burnaby RCMP officers arrested seven protesters on April 28, 2018 at a Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain work site in Burnaby. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

According to pipeline protester David Mivasair, Trans Mountain's application to amend the original injunction seeks to allow police to arrest protesters without a 10-minute wait. The company is also seeking to extend the area covered by the injunction.

Private investigator hired to join protest

Other court records filed by Trans Mountain include an affidavit from a security consultant and private investigator who was hired to investigate breaches of the injunction order at the Burnaby Mountain facility, which has been targeted by protesters.

In the handwritten notes included with the affidavit, former RCMP officer Warren Forsythe records how he and others were allegedly instructed by protest organizers during a protest at the site on May 25.

In particular, the notes include allegations of directions given by protester Hayley Zach and photographs of her actions directing the group, alleging that Zach "instructed us not to tell the RCMP that she had trained us or she would be charged with conspiracy."