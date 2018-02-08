Skip to Main Content
Trans Mountain pipeline protest in Coquitlam, B.C. sees 2 arrested

RCMP say nine people were peacefully protesting Thursday but police were called in when the protesters began blocking equipment and highway traffic.

Police say 22-year-old woman, 23-year-old man arrested

A protester holds a feather while standing on a piece of contruction equipment Thursday. Police arrested two people at the demonstration. (Shane MacKichan)

Two people have been arrested following a protest against the Trans Mountain pipeline in Coquitlam, B.C.

Protesters said in an email that they "physically intervened" and forced construction to a halt on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

RCMP say in a news release that a 22-year-old woman, who locked herself to a piece of machinery, and a 23-year-old man were arrested.

The man was later released without charge and police are recommending a charge of mischief against the woman, who they say is an Ontario resident.

Police say the protest was not violent and no one was injured.

A protester is led away by a police officer Thursday from a demonstration against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline (Shane MacKichan)
