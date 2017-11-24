A Canadian Pacific Rail train has derailed near Hells Gate, B.C. in the Fraser Canyon as a result of a rock slide early Thursday morning.

NUCOR Environmental Solutions Ltd. has been able to confirm a fuel spill after they found a small hole in the vent line of the train's fuel tank. The B.C. Ministry of Environment said fuel leaked into the Fraser River at a fairly steady flow.

Part of the fuel tank was underneath another train car, making it difficult to see any spills or damage to the tank.

Trains cars on top of the fuel tank made it hard to find evidence of a fuel spill. Crews have confirmed there was a spill into the river below. (B.C. Ministry of Environment)

The hole in the fuel tank has been temporarily patched, and crews continue to work to remove the train cars laying on top of the fuel tank.

Emergency officials said the area is muddy and slippery, and there is a steep drop off where the train derailed.