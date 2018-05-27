One dead after train hits pedestrians in Chilliwack

One person is dead and another is injured after a train hit two pedestrians in Chilliwack on Saturday.

The collision happened at a railway crossing in the 9000 block of Broadway Street around 5:30 p.m.

Chilliwack RCMP said one person died from their injuries on scene. The second was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crossing was cordoned off for a "significant" amount of time while officers gathered evidence.

Two people died at the Broadway Street crossing between 2001 and 2015, according to Transport Canada.

In 2016, the department ranked the junction as the second highest-risk in Chilliwack.