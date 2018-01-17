Police in Trail, B.C., say a body was discovered in the trunk of an abandoned, burned-out car Sunday.

Trail RCMP said in a statement a car fire on the southbound shoulder of Highway 22, just outside the Genelle Flats, was reported just after 9 p.m. PT Sunday night.

Fire crews and police responded and made the discovery, which they are calling suspicious.

The car was a grey 1999 four-door Honda Civic.

Police say they are interested in speaking with anyone who was in the area during the weekend of Jan. 13 and 14.

Members of the public with information are asked to call the Trail and Greater District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.