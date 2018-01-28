Elective hip and knee replacement surgeries for patients at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital will resume Monday after a rash of post-operative infections prompted a temporary halt of the procedures.

In December, Interior Health launched a review of total joint replacement surgeries performed at the hospital in Trail, B.C., after six people who had knee or hip replacements suffered infections.

Interior Health says while a number of improvements were identified in the review, no specific cause for the increase in infections was identified.

"There was no specific organism found in these cases or a specific item that we can point to and say, 'That's the problem,'" said Dr. Ron Cameron, perioperative medical director and general surgeon at the hospital.

"Given the wide variety of factors that can contribute to surgical site infections, we knew pinpointing a specific reason for the increased infections would be unlikely."

Some improvements made

The health authority says external specialists did a thorough examination of patient charts, surgical processes and the operating room itself as part of their review.

A number of improvements have since been made, including an upgrade to air filters in the operating room, a thorough cleaning of the entire air system and minor repairs to some surface areas.

Interior Health says it will also work to improve the pre-surgical screening process to help identify patients at higher risk of infection.

Surgical teams will also get updated information on current standards and best practices for preventing site infections following surgery.

"Above all, Interior Health and our local orthopedic surgeons took these actions to ensure our patients are receiving safe, quality care and have the greatest chance of a successful and safe procedure and recovery," said Cameron.

Surgical processes for every total joint replacement surgery will be tracked and audited going forward, says Interior Health.

Patients who had their procedures delayed are now being contacted to rebook as priority cases.