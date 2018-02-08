The human remains discovered in an Abbotsford field this week belong to a woman who went missing nine months ago, police say.

Debbie Hycha, 52, was found dead Monday on Riverside Road near King Road, and her identity has been confirmed through forensic analysis. Investigators do not believe her death is suspicious.

"This is a tragic outcome for this missing person investigation. The Abbotsford Police Department extends its condolences to the family and friends of Deborah," the APD said in a news release.

Hycha was last seen May 10, and her family reported her missing in June.

In September, her family offered a $10,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

Hycha grew up in Smithers, B.C., and moved to the Fraser Valley shortly after high school. She had worked in the past as a hairdresser and in costume design, and her sister has described her as a "creative genius."