It's been nearly two weeks since an overheight truck seriously damaged an overpass in Surrey, and the impact on traffic is hitting local businesses hard.

The holiday season is usually a busy time for Cobs Bread at the South Point Annex, but with lane closures on nearby Highway 99 and 152 Street, that isn't the case this year.

"We look at our sales compared to the previous year, same time, and we are down approximately 70 customers per day, or about $3,000 or so each week," head baker Heather Lastik told CBC News.

One northbound lane remains closed on Highway 99 and only southbound traffic is allowed on the 152 Street overpass after a truck slammed into the concrete pass on Dec. 4.

An overheight truck slammed into the 152 Street overpass on Dec. 4. (CBC)

There's still no date for when repairs will be finished and the roads fully reopened, but Lastik says she's been told there will be an update in January.

"I would wish that they would make it a lot quicker than that," she said.

At nearby 7 Seas Fish Market on Friday, business was dead.

"It affects everybody I think, but our business is 50 per cent down — at least 50 per cent," owner John Heras said.

His business also depends on the holiday rush, but Heras is having trouble figuring out how much seafood to order this year.

"We don't know how many people are going to come. It's difficult, difficult," he said.

The transportation ministry has said it could be a couple of months before the overpass is fixed, but officials are thanking residents and business owners nearby for their patience.

With files from Jesse Johnston