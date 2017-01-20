The often snarled Alex Fraser Bridge is getting a new counterflow lane according to an announcement by the provincial government.

The lane will be created by narrowing the six existing lanes and removing shoulders, and will run northbound with the flow of rush hour in the mornings, and southbound in the afternoons.

A moveable barrier, similar to one used on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, will be used to position the lane.

The government claims commuters can expect to save six minutes during the morning rush hour and 12 to 16 minutes during the afternoon rush.

The total cost of the project, which is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018, is $70 million.

The speed limit on the bridge will be reduced from 90 kilometres per hour to 70.

Congestion and accidents are a daily frustration for commuters who use the Alex Fraser.

It is believed that even more drivers will redirect to the Alex Fraser if the government goes ahead with its plans to replace the George Massey Tunnel with a toll bridge.

BC government announces a new lane will be added to the Alex Fraser Bridge pic.twitter.com/qlDlmAqtz3 — @Jesse_Johnston

But will it make a difference?

Ken Cameron, a planning and transportation consultant, adjunct professor at SFU and UBC and a former manager of policy and planning at Metro Vancouver, says he's doubtful the extra lane will help the region's traffic woes.

"You don't ease congestion by building more capacity," he told On The Coast guest host Laura Lynch. "If you provide more capacity, it will fill up with traffic, unless you do things to alter the pattern of growth in the region and provide alternative forms of transportation."

He says if experiences tolling the Golden Ears Bridge and Port Mann Bridge repeat themselves once the Massey Bridge is tolled, the Alex Fraser will likely become even more congested.

He also says this "one-off" addition to the region's transportation network belies a lack of a regional strategy necessary to deal with congestion.

"What we don't have is an overall plan for how to deal with the transportation system in relation to the regional goals for growth, management and planning, particularly our objective of reducing greenhouse gases and use of the private automobile," he said.

With files from CBC Radio One's On The Coast

To hear the interview with Ken Cameron, click the audio labelled: Traffic-snarled Alex Fraser Bridge to get additional lane