A traffic flagger hit by a car last month while working in the North Okanagan has died from her injuries after nearly three weeks in hospital.

On Nov. 17, the 66-year-old woman was injured when a driver failed to stop near an active work site on Highway 6 close to Lavington, B.C.

The woman was airlifted Kelowna General Hospital in critical condition, but died from her injuries on Wednesday, according to the owner of Okanagan Traffic Control.

"I just know that today is a terrible day and that a lot of people are grieving," said owner Traci Jeeves.

Jeeves identified the worker as Isabelle Bourroughs, a resident of Enderby, B.C. The day she was struck was her 66th birthday.

Experienced worker

"Isabelle was just doing her wonderful job that day that she truly loved, and a distracted driver just was not paying attention," Jeeves said.

Bourroughs, she said, was an experienced traffic control worker who had been in the industry for more than 30 years.

She described her as dedicated, diligent and hard-working and says she is already missed.

"It's just an awful, awful thought that I have to think of Isabelle not coming to our Christmas party."

"Of course always in our mind now is how quickly things can change."

Last month, roughly 100 traffic control workers held a rally along Highway 97 to remind drivers to pay attention and slow down.

So far, no charges have been laid against the driver involved in the deadly collision.

With files from CBC's Brady Strachan.