RCMP have located and arrested a suspect connected to a confrontation at a Kamloops, B.C., hotel that sent an officer to hospital on Saturday.

Michael Shawn Boyer, 41, had been the subject of a manhunt since he fled from a Kamloops hotel on Saturday night.

The incident began when an officer noticed a suspicious looking group in the parking lot of the Tournament Inn at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Police say the officer approached to investigate and then attempted to arrest an armed male suspect . A struggle ensued, and the suspect fled.

The Tournament Inn, the scene of a confrontation Saturday that sent an RCMP officer to hospital. (Google Maps)

"We determined that while our suspect did produce a firearm, and he threatened to shoot the police officer, he did not fire his firearm," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP.

The officer suffered a non-life threatening injury in the struggle and was treated and released from hospital.

With files from Jenifer Norwell