RCMP are looking for a suspect after a confrontation at a Kamloops hotel sent an officer to hospital on Saturday.

The incident began when an officer noticed a suspicious-looking group in the parking lot of the Tournament Inn at 5:20 p.m. He approached to investigate, which led to an attempt to arrest a male suspect.

A statement said the man struggled with the officer and allegedly pulled out a gun. RCMP said the officer grabbed his own firearm and shots were fired.

RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around this hotel just off the Trans-Canada Highway. (Google Maps)

At that point, the suspect ran away and hasn't been located.

On Sunday, RCMP identified the suspect as Michael Shawn Boyer. The 41-year-old Kamloops man is described as Caucasian, 6'1", 180 pounds with a buzz-cut brown hair.

Boyer is considered armed and dangerous. RCMP didn't say if he was shot and they're not sure if he ran away or if he's inside the inn.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said officers have a perimeter set up around the hotel and are searching for Boyer. The public is asked to avoid the area.

She said the officer who first approached the group wasn't shot, but did suffer a non-life threatening injury. He was treated in hospital and has since been released.

Anyone who sees Boyer should keep their distance and call 911. Those with information about the incident should call Kamloops RCMP at (250) 828-3000.