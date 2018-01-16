The PuSh International Performing Arts Festival kicks off Tuesday with 28 shows from 11 countries and dozens of interpretations of the human condition and the world around us.

The contemporary festival is always a "genre-bending and disciplined, promiscuous" event, according to Norman Armour, the festival's artistic and executive director.

With that in mind, here are Armour's own top picks from the 2018 lineup.

Some Hope for the Bastards

"We're particularly proud to open the festival," said Armour of Montreal choreographer Frédérick Gravel's returns to PuSh.

Some Hope for the Bastards features nine dancers on stage accompanied by a live score that pulls from rock, R&B and classical. Gravel's previous showing at PuSh, Usually Beauty Fails, sold out in 2014.

The festival opener is on stage for one night only on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Vancouver Playhouse.

Inside/Out

Local actor Patrick Keating stars in this autobiographical prison memoir that aims to challenge our assumptions about criminality. (Ryan Alexander McDonald)

Vancouver's own Patrick Keating tells his personal, harrowing story of life as a bank robber.

"He was a getaway driver, to be precise, and spent a good decade in B.C. prisons," said Armour.

Inside/Out explores his time in prison and his transition from the penal system, and goes on to challenge notions about criminality and the stereotyping of criminals.

Come for the show, but stay for the talk-back sessions hosted by Pivot Legal Society and West Coast Prison Justice Society.

There are five chances to catch Keating in Inside/Out at Performance Works on Granville Island from Jan. 17 to 21.

MDLXS

​

An Italian performance, MDLSX, is about tearing down barriers and perceptions around gender and sexuality. (Diane Ilariascarpa)

A critically acclaimed examination of gender and sexuality by Italian performer Silvia Calderoni, whose own story is mixed with fiction and expressed through dance, text, video, music and live monologue.

"Calderoni and company throw haymakers at the patriarchy," according to the festival's summary of MDLXS.

"The work of gender theorist Judith Butler looms large, as do the twin legacies of rock 'n' roll and DJ music … Calderoni shows our notions of gender and sexuality for what they are: barriers we can break down."

MDLXS plays for four nights from Jan. 18 to 21 at Roundhouse Community Arts and Recreation Centre.

The Eternal Tides

Taiwanese choreographer Lin Lee Chen brings elements of ritual, custom and culture to this "epic" and operatic examination of the environment, the ocean and nature.

"I would say it's a work of real scale," said Armour.

Colour, texture, song and dance are the mediums used to evoke awe and inspiration through both performance and set design.

Another one-night opportunity, The Eternal Tides is Feb. 3 at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.