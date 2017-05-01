RCMP believe weather was a factor in the sinking of an 8.5-metre catamaran northwest of Tofino, B.C., on Sunday that left two people dead.

The vessel's five passengers spent an hour and a half in the water after their vessel sank near Bartlett Island near Tofino, on the west coast of Vancouver Island. The three survivors are in stable condition.

Josie Osborne, mayor of Tofino, says the community sprang into action once the distress call from the vessel was received, around 1:20 p.m. She praised the efforts of search and rescue professionals, as well as private pilots who searched for the boats from the air and the private vessel captains who rescued the victims from the water.

"It's caring, it's compassionate, it's very professional, and it was exactly what I would expect from this community," Osborne said.

Cause not yet known

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria says there will be an investigation into why rescue efforts took so long.

The JRCC says the vessel is still in the water, partially submerged. Officials have not yet determined what caused the vessel to sink.

The incident happened in the same general area as the sinking of the Leviathan II about 18 months ago. Six people died in that sinking.

Osborne said the area is known to be dangerous for mariners.

"It is on the outside of the Clayoquot Sound, so anytime when you're in the outer ocean waters, of course there's a lot of risk involved," she said. "There was a considerable swell yesterday, and a bit of wind as well."

Since the sinking of the Levianthan II, Osborne said there has been increased training and coordination among local rescue personnel, First Nations and area residents.

"It's a terrible and tragic thing when something like this happens," Osborne said. "It affects everybody, because we're a small town and everybody knows everybody."

With files from Bal Brach and CBC Radio One's The Early Edition.