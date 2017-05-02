Two Alberta men who died while on a fishing trip near Tofino have been identified.

Alvin Beckley, 38, of Calgary and Mike Cutler of Edmonton died Sunday when the catamaran they were on capsized and sank. Two other passengers and the ship's skipper survived.

Beckley's brother-in-law Mike Provost described him as a great father, husband and friend with an infectious smile.

"He was just a really great guy. Just a joy to be around," Provost said. "A great loving father, really cared about his family and his friends. Just a really great guy."

Alvin Beckley poses with his wife and three daughters. Beckley died in a boating accident on Sunday. (Alvin Beckley/Facebook)

Beckley was born in Africa and grew up in Alberta with his parents. At the time of his death he was working towards electrician certification, while working on construction projects in remote locations.

Beckley leaves behind his wife, mother and three daughters, aged three, six and eight.

"They're dealing. It's still quite new, so a lot of crying and working through the emotions and things."

Provost says diabetes complications kept Beckley from being able to work as much as he wanted to.

Friends have begun online fundraising efforts to assist his family financially.

Another fundraising effort has been started to benefit the Cutler family.

Mike Cutler appears in a photo with his sister, Cheryl Cutler. (Cheryl Cutler)

With files from Belle Puri​