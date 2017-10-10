Former transportation minister Todd Stone has joined the race to lead the B.C. Liberal Party.

The Kamloops-South Thompson MLA, who serves as his party's municipal affairs critic, said while he was proud of his party's many economic accomplishments while in government, it learned some "tough lessons" in the last election and "true leadership" means recognizing that.

"It is time for a leader with a fresh perspective who will listen to families, listen to small businesses, listen to communities and then act on what they've heard to make life better," he said.

In announcing his entry, Stone called for a "major" expansion of childcare and early childhood education, better support for people caring for relatives with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia and for more mental health services.

Stone is formerly the CEO of tech company iCompass, which provides software to local governments.

In making his announcement, he said "embracing and harnessing" technology to improve government and the economy would be a priority.

The Kamloops politician is the eighth candidate in the race to replace Christy Clark, who resigned in August.

Half of the field were members of Clark's cabinet before May's election and defended many of the polices that voters turned away from.

Former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts announced her intentions to run for the party's top job last month, along with Terrace businesswoman Lucy Sager and five members of the legislature: Sam Sullivan, Mike Bernier, Andrew Wilkinson, Mike de Jong and Michael Lee.

With files from The Canadian Press