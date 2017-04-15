The political bombshell that B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark hoped would sink John Horgan's campaign before it got started — a $500 annual cap on regional bridge tolls in Metro Vancouver — had barely splashed harmlessly into the Fraser River last week before the NDP leader replied with a bombshell of his own.

"We're going to eliminate the tolls," Horgan vowed, serving notice that his commitment to making life more affordable for working families was dead serious.

Horgan had a quick answer, as well, when challenged to explain how he would fund his deeper cut.

The money would be funds held in the "fantasy" LNG fund initiated by Clark to create the appearance her lavish 2013 LNG election promises had actually materialized.

Horgan was just getting going.

In the next two days, he promised to hold the line on Hydro rate increases, reject the Clark government's threatened 42 per cent ICBC increase and introduce a rental credit program, similar to a homeowner grant, that would give B.C. rental households a $400-a-year rent break.

The uproar from the Clark camp was understandable. According to media reports, the toll cut was the both the first and last of the B.C. Liberals' big announcements.

Most of their pre-election news was contained in last month's budget, leaving little room to respond to current voter concerns. Few can remember anything about the budget, but they are reminded of tolls every day.

The tolls are a tough issue for the Liberals, who know that as many as seven ridings south of the Fraser are battleground constituencies where a few hundred votes could make all the difference.

It was these commuters that former premier Gordon Campbell hoped to win for life with the Port Mann Bridge, the widest bridge in the world.

But the heavy tolls on the bridge have driven traffic elsewhere, leaving the Port Mann and the nearby Golden Ears Bridge as costly money-losers.

Many drivers flee to the nearby but untolled Pattullo Bridge, which is in such desperate condition it must be closed in the next few years if not replaced.

Unfortunately for Pattullo users, the B.C. Liberal platform makes no mention of this key construction project despite a lengthy list of infrastructure promises elsewhere.

But there will be billions for Clark's own massive Massey Bridge project, opposed by all but one of the region's mayors, for which there is no business case and no final budget.

You don't have to sit for long in traffic, either in a car or a TransLink bus, to know the B.C. Liberals don't have a coherent transportation plan.

Once Clark conceded the tolls were a problem, most commuters will ask a simple question: "Why do we need tolls at all?"

Horgan's commitment to eliminate them provides a simple, direct answer: "We don't."

The election is just beginning. The B.C. Liberals are veteran campaigners, but the campaign's first week was one they would undoubtedly like to forget.

Geoff Meggs is a Vancouver city councillor, longtime New Democrat and was communications director for former NDP premier Glen Clark.