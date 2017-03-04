North Shore Rescue says it has rescued a male caught in an avalanche at Cypress Provincial Park Saturday afternoon.

The victim was in the backcountry of the park when he was buried. There is no word on his condition.

North Shore Rescue team members flew to the area where the victim was trapped, dug him out and then used a long-line from a helicopter to carry him to one of their stations. (Deborah Goble/CBC)

North Shore rescue volunteers were able to locate him, dig him out and will use a long-line hanging from a helicopter to get him to the team's station at Capilano Gate.

The volunteer-based organization said the victim was in Tony Baker Gully at the 800-metre level on the south branch of Strachan Creek.

In 2006 a snowboarder was found dead in the same gully that rescuers at the time described as a "hell hole" that had trapped many skiers and snowboarders over the years.