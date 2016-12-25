While many British Columbians commuted to the couch this Christmas morning, there are thousands of others who rose to the clang of an alarm clock and went to work.

Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of the B.C. Restaurant and Food Services Association, said approximately 10,000 people will be working in the food and hospitality industry in Metro Vancouver on Christmas Day. Many more workers will be on the job during the holiday as well, in sectors such as healthcare, transportation and retail.

'Once you have the money, you don't complain'

David and Hanna Li will both be working through the holidays. The husband and wife team have owned and operated Broadway Chinese Food in Vancouver for 15 years.

The Lis have kept their restaurant open on Christmas Day for more than a decade after a request from regular customers. They say it's now become their busiest day of the year.

Ian Tostenson, CEO and president of B.C.'s Restaurant and Food Services Association estimates 10,000 industry employees will be at work on Dec. 25. (CBC)

"Once you have the money, you don't complain," said David Li, who noted that both tips and traffic conditions are usually better on Dec. 25.

Hanna Li will spend the day delivering meals. She said the best part of working on Christmas is the lack of cars on the roads.

Santa drives a Kia

Tow truck driver and dispatcher Chris Spurrell knows a thing or two about cars on the roads.

Payless Towing serves motorists from North Vancouver to the Pemberton Valley. The company will have eight drivers on the road this Christmas Day.

Just like at Broadway Chinese Food, Spurrell said one of the benefits of working the holiday is that tips can be much higher. He said one of his colleagues once made almost $500 in tips rescuing motorists on Christmas Day.

But there's one rescue in particular that sticks with Spurrell.

"One time I unlocked Santa's car for him," he said.

It was Christmas Eve two years ago and Spurrell helped a man dressed just like Saint Nick who had locked himself out of his car in a mall parking lot.

"Santa drives a Kia," he remembered.

Santa a day late

If Santa was delayed in past years, it might have gone unnoticed at the home of Vancouver family physician Michelle Linekin.

Linekin says when her kids were young, Christmas wasn't cancelled when she had to work, it was just postponed.

After working the Christmas Eve graveyard shift at B.C. Women's Hospital delivering babies, Linekin would go home to her own babies and pretend that it was still Christmas Eve.

Family doctor, Michelle Linekin, will be working to deliver babies on Christmas Day at B.C. Women's Hospital. (Kurt Miller/The Associated Press)

"That didn't last very long," laughed Linekin, "but it worked when the kids were little."

Linekin is on duty this Sunday, and estimated she has worked 10 Christmas shifts in her 15 years of practicing medicine. She said it has its upsides.

"The nurses always knit little hats for the babies born on Christmas Day and let the new parents choose one as a gift ... I love that," she said.

Last minute shopping

Whether they need a last minute gift or more eggnog, Zahid Mahmood, owner of the Hasty Market convenience store in East Vancouver, enjoys seeing customers on Christmas Day.

Mahmood has worked almost every day in his store for nearly 20 years and said in his experience, Christmas brings out the best in most shoppers.

He said many of his regular customers visit and bring him food and gifts. Mahmood has also noticed that his customers are very generous to those in need who panhandle outside the store on the holiday.

"Most people are happy ... everybody tries to help each other," he said.