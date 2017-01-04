Kamloops, B.C., police are warning residents against thieves after tires were stolen from eight trucks in the month of December.

RCMP say in half of these thefts, all four of the tires were taken and the trucks were left on blocks.

"It's a lot of work to remove a tire, let alone in the situation where they're taking all four tires and leaving the trucks up on blocks," said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

'Not your regular thief'

Shelkie says these thefts are "obviously" the work of more than one person, and the thieves are using another vehicle to take the tires away.

"It's not your regular thief that's just walking down the street and taking advantage of a vehicle that's left unlocked," she said.

"They're looking for a specific type of tire and they are taking the time and energy to take it."

Eight trucks had tires taken in various neighbourhoods in Kamloops in the month of December. (Michelle Littke/Facebook)

Of the tires that have been stolen, the majority have been stock Ford tires though one set of GMC tires was also taken.

Shelkie says she's not sure why those trucks are being targeted, but perhaps the common nature of the vehicle makes the tires easier to resell.

Drivers need to take precautions

In a release, Kamloops police are providing a number of tips to drivers to prevent the thefts of tires:

Always park in a garage if you have one.

Install a car alarm that includes sensors that attach to the wheels.

Park in an area with a lot of traffic and lighting to deter thieves.

Turn your wheels when parking. This makes the wheels harder to remove because they get stuck in the wheel well.

Use wheel locks on each wheel. The locks fit on each wheel and make the lug nuts extremely difficult to remove without a key.

Ford truck tires cost on average around $250 per tire plus the cost of rims, according to staff at number of tire shops in the Kamloops area.