Whether it's shortbread, gingerbread men or pecan snowballs, cookies are a staple this time of year.

On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson delved into Vancouver's cookie baking scene and learned how to make the perfect Christmas treat platter.

"I wanted to get advice straight from the pros," Johnson said.

She talked to pastry chefs and bakers at Beaucoup Bakery, BjornBar Bakery and H2 Rotisserie and Bar to come up with this list of tips and tricks:

Keep it simple: Stay away from things like sandwich cookies which have multiple layers and steps involved unless you are very comfortable in the kitchen and don't have time restraints.



Stay away from things like sandwich cookies which have multiple layers and steps involved unless you are very comfortable in the kitchen and don't have time restraints. Frozen cookie dough: If you are pressed for time, whip up the dough to bake later.



If you are pressed for time, whip up the dough to bake later. Good quality ingredients: Spring for the good stuff and avoid artificial flavours and colouring. Pistachio paste, for example, can be used to give a green tinge.



Spring for the good stuff and avoid artificial flavours and colouring. Pistachio paste, for example, can be used to give a green tinge. Variations: Use a simple base recipe, like shortbread, and split up the dough to make different kinds of cookies — mixed with lemon zest, dipped in chocolate or baked with ground nuts. Biscotti is ideal for making variations and lasts for weeks if kept in an airtight container.



Use a simple base recipe, like shortbread, and split up the dough to make different kinds of cookies — mixed with lemon zest, dipped in chocolate or baked with ground nuts. Biscotti is ideal for making variations and lasts for weeks if kept in an airtight container. Cold ingredients: Keep ingredients really, really cold — not just the butter but also cool dry ingredients in the fridge.



Keep ingredients really, really cold — not just the butter but also cool dry ingredients in the fridge. Mixing: Use a whisk instead of a spoon to mix dry ingredients, it helps aerate the flour.



Use a whisk instead of a spoon to mix dry ingredients, it helps aerate the flour. Cooking with nuts: Be wary of walnuts and pecans, they will taste bitter if overcooked. Almonds have more wiggle room.

Too busy to bake a whole platter of different cookies? Invite friends over for a cookie swap, said Johnson.

"Everyone has to bring a dozen cookies for each guest there to give away," she said. "You just have to make one big batch of your favourite type of cookie, but you get to go home with a whole bunch."

With files from On The Coast.