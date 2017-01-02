Photos by Cory Correia

As residents of British Columbia's Lower Mainland grapple with one of the snowiest winters in decades, CBC News asked visitors arriving at Vancouver International Airport from across Canada — and abroad — to provide advice on how to handle this wintry weather.

Stephanie Yakubowski, pictured below, of London, Ont. is visiting the region with her family. Yakubowski urged residents to protect their extremities.

Amanda Konash is a student at McMaster University. Her best advice: stay wrapped up — inside.

(Cory Correia)

Tristan Wheeler of Castlegar provided this gem.

Diego Ortiz, who was raised in Winnipeg, is pictured with Vivian Lim. Ortiz offered sensible advice for the tech-savvy generation.

Mary Binstead and Norm Curzon, are from Whitehorse, where they say a mild winter has them longing for more snow.

Gloire Amanda from Calgary prefers to make the most of the snow. He also suggests that residents get playful.

Mark McCoy is from the New York area, where he says the weather has been mild, but still destructive to dress wear.

(cory correia)

Tamara Oros, pictured with Lucas Rojas, studies in Vancouver but is originally from Spain, where snow is rare in most parts. Oros offers some plain advice.