Making the transition into the single life after a long-term relationship isn't easy.

While not everyone reacts to a breakup by loading up on junk food and listening to Love Hurts on repeat, the feelings of lonesomeness and heart ache are nearly universal.

That's why co-authors Gail Vaz-Oxlade and Victoria Ryce decided to write their own breakup bible to help people through what's often a difficult and traumatic chapter in their life,

"I've been divorced in my 20s. I've been divorced in my 30s, and I've been divorced in my 50s," said Vaz-Oxlade. "I'm a master."

The pair's new book, titled CEO of Everything, came together after they realized how both of their lives were similarly turned upside down when they were suddenly thrust back into the single life.

They joined host Gloria Macarenko on CBC's BC Almanac to share some breakup tips.

1. Embrace the heartbreak

Breakups are hard — but you'll have to get used to the pain, says Vaz-Oxlade.

Getting dumped, (or even worse, ghosted), can be demoralizing and bring you to some of the lowest lows imaginable.

But Vaz-Oxlade says its a dark, cold reality — and it happens to everyone.

"You don't have to feel like you're an alien," she said, "This feeling your experiencing, its normal — and by the way, there's plenty more of it to come."

2. Pump the brakes

Dating apps can tempt you to jump right back into a relationship, but Van-Oxlade says it's important to pump the breaks. (CBC)

Whether you're at the end of a long-term relationship or have tragically lost your partner, it's common to feel lonely.

Vaz-Oxlade says people naturally want to offset the newfound loneliness by jumping right into a new relationship — and the result can be disastrous.

"You are very susceptible as a newly single to falling for all kinds of lines," she said. "Ladies and gentlemen, put the brakes on. Chill, check twice and then check again."

Vaz-Oxlade and Ryce say new singles can be particularly vulnerable to predators and scammers, so its important to get your emotions back to an even keel before jumping into another relationship.

3. Make an effort to make new friends

Making new friends can be tough, but it might help you get out of the post-breakup funk. (Getty Images)

Breakups often force close friends to choose sides, which means you might leave the relationship with fewer friends than you had going in.

On the flip side, Vaz-Oxlade and Ryce say its also common to be excluded from social activities, since you might turn into a third, fifth or even seventh wheel.

If that's the case, they say it's time to get proactive and try to introduce some new faces into your life.

"It's important to go out and meet some new friends to keep regenerating that friend pool," said Ryce.

4. Don't be afraid to talk to a counsellor

Breakups can be tough to deal with on your own, and if you don't have friends to open up to, try seeking professional help, say Ryce and Vaz-Oxlade. (Devin Heroux/CBC News)

One of the most important thing to have when you're going through a traumatic life experience like a breakup or a divorce is someone to confide in.

But if you find yourself short on someone to talk to, don't be afraid to speak to a professional.

"At some point, you may find that counselling is the great thing that helps you see perspective. When you're first the CEO of Everything, you are vulnerable. You're confused. It is overwhelming, and you're in mourning."

With files from CBC's BC Almanac

