Tian Yi Zhang, 24, has been given a 14-year prison sentence for his role in the botched abduction that left Peng Sun, 22, dead in North Vancouver in 2015.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge heard some of the disturbing details in the case against Tian Yi Zhang during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Vancouver.

Judge Heather Holmes called the facts of the case "horrendous and very sad."

Zhang pleaded guilty to manslaughter, extortion and criminal confinement in the abduction and ransom scheme.

Crown counsel and defence lawyer David Milburn agreed on a broad set of facts in the case, as well as a recommended 14-year prison sentence for the manslaughter charge, less 767 days for time served. He was given seven years each for extortion and unlawful confinement to be served concurrently.

Zhang pleaded guilty to a separate forcible confinement charge, for which he received a three year sentence, also to be served concurrently.

Victim lured

Crown counsel Jeremy Hermanson told the court that on Sept. 27, 2015, Zhang, who had known Sun since 2012, lured him to a vacant North Vancouver home owned by his uncle.

Sun arrived in his white Bentley car bearing gifts for Zhang, and was led downstairs, where a room had been covered in plastic and other unidentified people were waiting to tie him up.

Hermanson told the court that Zhang then called Sun's parents in China using Sun's phone. He demanded about $2.5 million dollars to be wire-transferred to an account in China.

The court heard that Sun was put on the phone and told his father, Cang Sun, "Dad, someone has a gun to my head and they want money."

Hermanson said Zhang handled the ransom calls, but others, who remain unidentified, were responsible for actually killing Sun.

Death a result of strangulation

Zhang went to the plastic-covered room at one point and found someone else Tasering Sun's motionless, face-down body. Sun's face and head were nearly entirely covered in duct tape.

An autopsy later found the cause of death to be strangulation, resulting from a zip-tie around Sun's neck.

Sun's body was carried out to his Bentley, which was then moved to a second location.

Police put Zhang under surveillance and wiretapped his phone, before arresting him and others on the morning of Sept. 29, when they were in the process of moving Sun's tarp-covered body from the trunk of the Bentley to a rented car.

Impact on victims

Hermanson read translated victim impact statements from Sun's parents.

Peng Sun's father said he "loved him so much, and completely protected him from hurt," but couldn't save him.

"Why are the criminals so cruel? Why are the criminals so merciless?" Hermanson read in court.

Cang Sun, who owns a construction business in Beijing, said, in his grief, he hasn't been able to keep the business running and has gone bankrupt.

Cang Sun told CBC News on Monday that he had intended to pay the entire ransom, but police advised him not to and his son was killed before he got the chance.

He had transferred about $340,000, before realizing his son was dead.

Nearly $50,000 was recovered from Zhang, and Judge Holmes ordered that money returned to Sun's family. The rest of the money remains outstanding and the person or people believe to have murdered Sun remain at large.

Another man, Casey James Hiscoe, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to unlawfully confine and accessory after the fact to murder in the case. He has yet to be sentenced.

'Full of shame'

Zhang rose in court to read a prepared apology through a translator.

"I stand here full of shame. I have total regret and I'm full of remorse," he said. "I have ruined my life."

He called Peng Sun a kind and innocent man who didn't deserve what happened.

"I'm sickened when I think about what the friends and family of Peng Sun have gone through," said Zhang.

"I'm so very sorry"

