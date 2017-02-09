A winter storm that hit B.C.'s South Coast yesterday afternoon continued throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

More freezing rain has made treacherous road conditions in the Fraser Valley worse.

In the Sumas Flats area of Abbotsford, long single lane roads are covered in ice after the overnight storm.

Abbotsford Police issued a warning to drivers late Wednesday night of a number of road closures in this area.

Drive BC is also cautioning drivers against travelling along Highway 1 between Hope and Langley today due to freezing rain.

Freezing rain not helping the situation here east of #Abbotsford. This driver abandoned their car on Whatcom Rd. #bcstorm #bcsnow pic.twitter.com/Pn4t2sIzDt — @gpsmendoza

School closures

School districts in Chilliwack, Mission, Abbotsford and the Fraser Cascades announced early Thursday morning that all their schools will be closed due to the hazardous road conditions.

The University of the Fraser Valley has cancelled morning and afternoon classes.

Fatal crash in Langley

Fire crews in the Township of Langley responded to a head-on crash on 200 Street just after midnight

Three people were trapped in their cars when they arrived and they had to use the jaws of life to rescue them.

Cpl. Kurt Neuman with Langley RCMP says two of the patients are in hospital in stable condition.

Unfortunately, the third person did not survive the crash. Neuman said he expects the 7700-block of 200 Street to be shut down to traffic while police investigate.



