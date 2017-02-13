Vancouver fire officials are investigating three fires that happened in the same block early Monday morning.

John Dennis, Vancouver Fire Assistant Chief, said the first call came in just after 1 a.m.

Crews were called to the area of East 29th Avenue at Inverness Street in East Vancouver where they found a fire adjacent to a school.

At the same time, two more calls came in of fires in the same block. One was at a home in the area.

"The house fire was significant enough to displace the owners of the home," said Dennis.

No one was injured but Dennis said four people lived inside.

The third fire was outside a nearby garage.

Dennis said all three fires are suspicious and investigators are looking into the cause.

Google Maps: Inverness Street and 29th Avenue, Vancouver



