Three people are in hospital after a high-speed crash in Surrey late Friday night.

Surrey RCMP said two vehicles were involved in the crash, a black Mustang and a Cadillac.

One vehicle allegedly ran a red light before colliding with the other, sending one of them into a traffic lamp standard.

A firefighter uses the Jaws of Life to cut apart one of the vehicles. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

Fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get to the three injured people, who were trapped in their vehicles. The extrication took over an hour due to the amount of damage to the two cars.

All three were transported to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Sgt. Duane Honeyman with Surrey RCMP said investigators are examining dash camera footage from a passing vehicle to determine which vehicle ran the red light.