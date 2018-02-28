Police are warning the public about a disturbing series of threatening calls to women across the Lower Mainland.

Since last year, RCMP say they've received numerous reports about a male caller who accurately identifies a woman by her name and address. He then says he is watching her through cameras he's installed in her home.

Next, the man demands the woman engage in sexually explicit conversation with him or, he says, the victim or a family member could be killed. His voice is described as "quiet."

The calls are "troubling," according to RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

"It is concerning to us, and most women are concerned when someone is saying they are watching them, they are standing outside their house, they have cameras installed — it is upsetting and we can understand that," Shoihet said.

Shoihet says there is no evidence that the caller has actually installed the cameras. Most calls are received on the victim's home phone number but in some cases female employees of lingerie and swimwear stores have received calls at their workplace.

Gathering information on social media

Police are still searching for a suspect and say it's difficult to track the caller as they believe he is using a spoofing app or website that changes his caller ID.

He appears to be gathering information about the victim through open social media sources.

Police say that while some people may not take the calls seriously, they are urging anyone who has received one of the calls to report them to the police immediately and to follow these safety tips: