Cold and windy weather has led to a number of power outages across the South Coast overnight.

Thousands of BC Hydro customers are without power in the Gulf Islands, Southern Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley due to strong winds in those areas.

As of 1:36 a.m. Wednesday, as many as 8,277 customers were affected by outages in the islands, and more than 2,600 customers in Surrey and the Fraser Valley.

Some of the hardest-hit areas include Central and North Saanich, Mayne and Saturna Island, Langley and White Rock.

BC Hydro said crews will be working overnight to restore power to some of those areas. They hope to have most areas restored by morning.

Strong winds have caused outages on #VancouverIsland #GulfIslands & #LowerMainland. Crews will be working thru night to restore customers. — @bchydro

As expected, high winds again tonight in the Gulf Islands & am once again without power. Got plenty of wood though .... #allgood #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/XjALqgChm9 — @ingefinge

Holy windstorm! Windows are shaking good #WhiteRock #BCStorm — @CaraLBiss