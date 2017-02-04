More than 23,000 British Columbians were without power Saturday morning after a dump of snow hit the province's South Coast Friday night.

BC Hydro says Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland were hit hardest.

Spokesman Kevin Aquino says crews' response times have been "hampered by extremely poor road conditions."

In Metro Vancouver, TransLink says bus service is slowed due to the weather and that residents should allow for extra travel time.

SkyTrains on the Expo and Millennium lines were also interrupted, with crews working to clear falling snow from the tracks.

The University of the Fraser Valley cancelled classes Saturday, saying the snow was too problematic.​

This bus — as well as many others — has been stuck in the snow at least once as Metro Vancouver sees more snowfall. (Jonathan Hayward/CP)

On Friday, Environment Canada said up to 20 centimetres of fresh powder was expected for Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky Highway, the Fraser Valley and Greater Victoria.

City of Vancouver crews were kept on their toes trying to keep roads clear of slush throughout the night.

Some snowplows had to make multiple passes every few hours.

Car accidents

Fire crews in South Surrey and Langley were also busy with a number of car accidents.

Poor driving conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway caused a snowplow operated by snow-clearing contractor Mainroad to go off the highway near Langley around 12:45 a.m. PT. Shortly after, another driver rolled a car into the same ditch just metres away.

Fire departments are reminding drivers to give firefighters space and to drive slowly while passing accident scenes, especially on the highway.

Not even a highway snowplow could handle the treacherous conditions on the Trans-Canada Highway overnight. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

More snow expected

This latest batch of snow comes just weeks after the end of one of Vancouver's longest cold snaps.

