Thousands turned out in Vancouver on Sunday morning to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a parade through the city's downtown.

The 45th version of the event celebrates the Year of the Dog in the Chinese Lunar calendar. Organizers say the parade had 70 entries, with more than 3,000 participants from community and cultural groups, adding it's the largest assembly of traditional lion dance teams in Canada.

Today's event featured lion dances, marching bands and martial arts troupes.

Pender Street is buzzing with activity ahead of the Lunar New Year parade. #vanspringfestival #ChinatownYVR pic.twitter.com/w2R4hBYsld — @janetrfraser

The CBC Vancouver balloon dragon takes flight at the Vancouver Spring Festival Parade. #LunarNewYear #vanspringfestival pic.twitter.com/KqF7ngdGzw — @CBCVancouver

Xin Nian Kuai Le! Happy Chinese New Year! Join #VPD at the annual Chinatown Spring Festival parade this Sunday, beginning at the Millennium Gate on Pender Street at 11:00 a.m. #vanspringfestival #happynewyear #yearofthedog https://t.co/OGqOsl2q0z pic.twitter.com/1dMEIxyChK — @VancouverPD

The Lunar New Year, which is celebrated in many Asian countries, follows the Lunisolar calendar and occurs on the first day of the lunar month.

In 2018, the Lunar New Year was on Feb. 16, with celebrations taking place for up to 15 days.

Dancers, dressed in ornate lion costumes, perform to bring good luck and fortune.