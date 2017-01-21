Millions of women have turned up to rally against newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump in women's marches around the world Saturday morning, including thousands in communities across British Columbia.

The biggest march was in Vancouver, where organizers said up to 15,000 people marched downtown from Jack Poole Plaza to the Trump Tower.

But thousands also gathered in other communities — large and small — across the province.

Victoria

The second largest gathering was in Victoria, where many expressed surprise at how many people turned out for the march.

Organizers says they have never seen a rally this large in Victoria. pic.twitter.com/vJNKB3OHXs — @richardzussman

Another rooftop shot of crowds cheering in #yyj @CHEK_News #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/a2CqDAi3e9 — @IsabelleRaghem

Nanaimo

But crowds turned out in smaller communities as well. In Nanaimo, hundreds turned out to voice their concerns.

Another great sign from a Dad at the #WomensMarchNanaimo #Nanaimo #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/CjO0qJujm4 — @tsatassaya

Today's @womensmarch #nanaimo restores my faith in humanity pic.twitter.com/alMjlox6hr — @AshwakSirri

Prince George

There was still snow on the ground in Prince George, where hundreds put on their toques and parkas to express discontent from the northern part of the province.

Finola & I joined #CityofPG #womensmarch in solidarity with marches around the world #embracelove #ResistHate Thx @zedtweetz for organizing pic.twitter.com/OE2VdXLnXK — @cnolin

Kelowna

​​It was also chilly in Kelowna, but the cold didn't keep hundreds from marching there.

Hundreds gather for #WomansMarch in downtown #Kelowna Saturday pic.twitter.com/44Sjr2PSyQ — @NichJohansen

Great turn out at Kelowna's solidarity #WomensMarch today! pic.twitter.com/E28N2BsoJe — @EquityUBCO

​Kamloops

In Kamloops, many also braved the cold to join the women's march.

Castlegar, Salmon Arm

In Castlegar and Salmon Arm, hundreds made signs to bring with them to marches there.

65 people marched in Castlegar, BC today. Our numbers may be small but our message is big #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/Rz8HIKw8Tt — @debbiemcintosh

Protest in Salmon Arm, BC, Canada (pop. 17,000 & change). #WomensMarch #Solidarity #DumpTrump (photo cred Salmon Arm Observer). pic.twitter.com/xU854J69ga — @TeamCarlaJean

Salt Spring Island, Bowen Island

Hundreds turned up even in some of the smallest communities in B.C.