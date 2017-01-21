Millions of women have turned up to rally against newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump in women's marches around the world Saturday morning, including thousands in communities across British Columbia.

The biggest march was in Vancouver, where organizers said up to 15,000 people marched downtown from Jack Poole Plaza to the Trump Tower. 

But thousands also gathered in other communities — large and small — across the province.

Victoria

The second largest gathering was in Victoria, where many expressed surprise at how many people turned out for the march. 

Nanaimo

But crowds turned out in smaller communities as well. In Nanaimo, hundreds turned out to voice their concerns. 

Prince George

There was still snow on the ground in Prince George, where hundreds put on their toques and parkas to express discontent from the northern part of the province.

Kelowna

​​It was also chilly in Kelowna, but the cold didn't keep hundreds from marching there.

​Kamloops

In Kamloops, many also braved the cold to join the women's march.

Castlegar, Salmon Arm

In Castlegar and Salmon Arm, hundreds made signs to bring with them to marches there. 

Salt Spring Island, Bowen Island

Hundreds turned up even in some of the smallest communities in B.C.