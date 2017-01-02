Nearly 8,000 BC Hydro customers across the province were without power overnight Sunday after snow and heavy winds knocked down power lines and utility poles over the weekend.

In total more than 70,000 BC Hydro customers lost power when a snowstorm hit on Saturday night, but crews were able to restore power to 62,000 by 11 p.m. PT Sunday night.

The hardest hit areas were Vancouver, Victoria and the North Shore, where about 2,700 customers were still without power at 7 a.m. PT.

Outages on Bowen Island continued throughout the night, after BC Ferries cancelled sailings due to high winds on Sunday and BC Hydro crews were unable to reach the island.