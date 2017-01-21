Tens of thousands of people gathered at Vancouver's Jack Poole Plaza Saturday morning and marched through the streets of the city's downtown core as part of the Women's March Vancouver.

The march, which began at 10 a.m. and wrapped up after noon, was one of many rallies around the world in support of the Women's March in Washington, D.C. — an event to show support for women's rights and human rights a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

Demonstrators in the Women's March Vancouver outside of the Trump Tower in downtown Vancouver. (Christer Waara/CBC)

Vancouver marchers walked past the U.S. Consulate General and the Trump Tower in downtown Vancouver before they returned to the plaza to hear from several speakers.

Many of those walking wore the pink, knitted caps known as "Pussyhats".

A huge crowd at Jack Poole Plaza in #Vancouver for the #womensmarch pic.twitter.com/Amfb31lUTc — @BrennaRoseTV

B.C. Federation of Labour president Irene Lanzinger, one of the rally's organizers, estimated that between 10,000 to 15,000 people came out to the event.

Lanzinger said she wasn't surprised by the large turnout.

"There's a kind of galvanization of people who want to push back on the idea that we are going to go any way backwards on human rights, that we are going to accept any level of misogyny or racism," she said.

Lisa Matsuzaki attended the event with her four-year-old daughter who carried a sign that read "Solidarity sisters."

"I wanted to set an example, for her to know that she has power ... that her voice is important," said Matsuzaki.

Others held signs with slogans such as "Make women come first," and "Build respect, not walls."

Some of those marching left their signs on the construction fence outside of Trump Tower.

Crowd chanting 'hey hey ho ho Donald Trump has got to go' and throwing eggs at #Vancouver Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/ojRaJ7tziA — @BrennaRoseTV

The rally in Vancouver was just one of about 20 events that took place in communities across B.C., including Bowen Island, Revelstoke, Salmon Arm and Tofino.

With files from Kamil Karamali and Brenna Rose.