Thousands gather in Vancouver for women's march

More than 2,000 people have taken to the streets in downtown Vancouver to mark the anniversary of the Women's March on Washington D.C. last year.

The March on Vancouver began at Jack Poole Plaza at 10 a.m. PST. It is the second march following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think Donald Trump is just beyond," said participant Kirsty Bin. "Every morning since that march last year we wake up to him on the news and he has put the women's movement back 100 years."

Bodil Geyer, an organizer in Vancouver, said Trump's election and the Women's March last year spurred Canadians to get involved in their local communities.

Saturday's march included a stop in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Georgia Street.

Most if the marchers have arrived at Vancouver’s Trump Tower. Some are chanting sh*thole while others yell out, No more Trump. Only one lane of Georgia getting through . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensMarch2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensMarch2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/0pCq2cPz6t">pic.twitter.com/0pCq2cPz6t</a> —@CBCDeborahGoble

There were many reasons that compelled people to take to the streets.

"I'm here to represent myself and make sure that no other women have to go what I went through," said Mikenna Stevens.

"I work in the film industry … #metoo hit really close to home for me."

Several participants told CBC News they were marching for female equality and to ensure women feel safe in their work, no matter what industry they work in.

The march is one of hundreds being held worldwide.