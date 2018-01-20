Skip to Main Content
Thousands gather in Vancouver for women's march

Thousands gather in Vancouver for women's march

The March On Vancouver drew large crowds into the streets of downtown to rally for women's rights.

Hundreds of rallies held worldwide one year after President Trump's inauguration

Thousands of people braved the rain to march for women's rights in downtown Vancouver Saturday. (David Horemans /CBC)

More than 2,000 people have taken to the streets in downtown Vancouver to mark the anniversary of the Women's March on Washington D.C. last year.

The March on Vancouver began at Jack Poole Plaza at 10 a.m. PST. It is the second march following the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I think Donald Trump is just beyond," said participant Kirsty Bin. "Every morning since that march last year we wake up to him on the news and he has put the women's movement back 100 years."

Bodil Geyer, an organizer in Vancouver, said Trump's election and the Women's March last year spurred Canadians to get involved in their local communities.

Saturday's march included a stop in front of the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Georgia Street.

There were many reasons that compelled people to take to the streets.

"I'm here to represent myself and make sure that no other women have to go what I went through," said Mikenna Stevens.

"I work in the film industry  … #metoo hit really close to home for me." 

Several participants told CBC News they were marching for female equality and to ensure women feel safe in their work, no matter what industry they work in.

The march is one of hundreds being held worldwide. 

